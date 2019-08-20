Home

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Osceola Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Osceola Presbyterian Church
SANDRA H. "Sandy" SMITH


1940 - 2019
SANDRA H. "Sandy" SMITH Obituary
Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith, 79 of Osceola, passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
Friends are invited to call at the Osceola Presbyterian Church, Friday Aug. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m., where a memorial service will be held following calling hours at 5 p.m.
The Rev. Lynn Warso will offciate.
A time of sharing will follow the service in the church dining room. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are in care of the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
