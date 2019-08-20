|
|
|
Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith, 79 of Osceola, passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
Friends are invited to call at the Osceola Presbyterian Church, Friday Aug. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m., where a memorial service will be held following calling hours at 5 p.m.
The Rev. Lynn Warso will offciate.
A time of sharing will follow the service in the church dining room. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are in care of the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019