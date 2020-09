Sandra K. Burns, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. She was born on Nov. 28, 1944 in Washington, Pa. Sandra was the wife of the late Roger W. Burns. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 3, at Ives Run at 1 p.m. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc.. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com