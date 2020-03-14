|
Sandra Leigh "Sandy" Erway, 43, of Spencer, MA, formerly of Ulysses, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, March 21, from 10:30 a.m.–noon, with a memorial service following at noon. Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for her children. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2020