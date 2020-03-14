Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Gold Church
2402 SR 49 W,
Ulysses, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM

SANDRA LEIGH "SANDY" ERWAY

Send Flowers
SANDRA LEIGH "SANDY" ERWAY Obituary
Sandra Leigh "Sandy" Erway, 43, of Spencer, MA, formerly of Ulysses, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, March 21, from 10:30 a.m.–noon, with a memorial service following at noon. Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for her children. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -