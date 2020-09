Sandra M. L'Amoureux, 56, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at her home. Born Jan. 28, 1964 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Charles H. and Gloria E. (DuePree) L'Amoureux. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com