Sara (Youmans) Prince, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Elmira, N.Y.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1945 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Raymond and Helen (Higley) Youmans. Sara was the wife of the late Charles Prince.
She worked as a line leader in manufacturing for GE and Lockheed Martin. She enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Sara is survived by her sisters, Edith Youmans of Wellsboro and Ethel House of Morris; three brothers, Raymond "Ray" (Lula) Youmans of Muncy, Harold (Nancy) Youmans of Waco, Texas, and William (Donna) Youmans of Mansfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.