SARA (YOUMANS) PRINCE
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara (Youmans) Prince, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Elmira, N.Y.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1945 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Raymond and Helen (Higley) Youmans. Sara was the wife of the late Charles Prince.
She worked as a line leader in manufacturing for GE and Lockheed Martin. She enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Sara is survived by her sisters, Edith Youmans of Wellsboro and Ethel House of Morris; three brothers, Raymond "Ray" (Lula) Youmans of Muncy, Harold (Nancy) Youmans of Waco, Texas, and William (Donna) Youmans of Mansfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved