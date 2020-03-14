|
Scott Bradley Metcalf passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Blossburg. He was born in Wellsboro April 17, 1959, the son of Theodore Perry Metcalf and Beverly Jane Shaffer.
He was a man that was larger than life, he loved making people laugh and smile. Scott had an amazing sense of humor and was a great story teller. He had such a kind and generous soul, he truly loved helping people.
Scott was an avid fisherman and hunter, he loved being outdoors. He loved teaching his children everything he knew and spending time with them. His family was his world, he cherished them all.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents. By his paternal grandparents; Clair George Metcalf and Mabel Elaine Robbins, his maternal grandparents; David Eugene Shaffer and Laura Marie Pollock. He was preceded in death by his best friends, William "Billy" Neal in 1999, Robert "Bob" Bolt in 2018.
Scott leaves behind his children, Shannon Marie Metcalf, Blossburg, Shawna Lee (Lance) Mader, Covington, Brandon Scott Metcalf, Mansfield, Ryan Nathaniel Storm, Las Vegas, NV; his grandchildren, Dakota Smith, Zaknafien Horton, Landon William Bradley Mader, and Taylor Anne Marie Mader; his sister, Wendy Chidister, La Porte, IN; his brother, Randall "Randy" Reginald Randall, Georgia; his aunt, Betty Metcalf Kibbe, Harrison Valley; and friends who became family, daughter Liz Bolt of Covington and he was preceded by son, Jacob Taylor Bolt.
It is with heavy hearts that we let you go, we find comfort knowing you've been reunited with everyone you lost and missed. We love you, we will never forget you. We will sorely miss your jokes and hugs, long talks and stories. You truly knew how to make our hearts smile. Fly high ol' man, until we meet again.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2020