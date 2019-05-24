The Rev. Seguard "Bud" Olaf Keerps Jr., formerly of Westfield, passed into Glory Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Seneca Falls, NY., surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters. A celebration of his life was held May 17 at the Lighthouse Community of Faith with Pastor Larry O'Dell officiating. Bud was also known as "Patch" the clown locally. Arrangements by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, N.Y. www.farnsworth-keysor-funeral-home.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 24 to May 31, 2019