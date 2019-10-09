Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
SHANE ENOS CLARK


1973 - 2019
SHANE ENOS CLARK Obituary
Shane Enos Clark, 46, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born on Feb. 16, 1973 in Winchester, Va., a son of Larry Clark and Jackie (Roop) Fiddler.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
