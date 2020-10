Sharon C. Ewing, 72, of Millerton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was born on Nov. 16, 1947 in Odessa, Calif., the daughter of Monti and Frances (Slododzian) Harmon. Sharon was the wife of Joseph N. Ewing, who survives. A private memorial service will be held at a later. Buckheit Funeral Chapel andCrematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com