Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
SHARON K. (TREAT) HURLER


1948 - 2019
Sharon K. Hurler, 71, of Harrison Valley, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Williamsport.
Born April 14, 1948 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Laura (Griffin) Treat. Sharon married Glenn A. Hurler on May 1, 1965. She worked for Galeton Production and the Electric Cord, was a member of the Missionary Alliance Church in Harrison Valley and the Stateline Coon Hunters Club. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, flowers and gardening, games and playing pinochle.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Glenn; her sister, Barbara (John) Mills; a step-daughter, Amy Kendall; three grandchildren, Harley, Logan and Tanner Kendall; sisters-in-law, Nettie Treat, Juanita (Dick) Allen, LaVerna Thompson and Beverly (Doug) Walker; brother-in-law, Dean Buffard and Gordie (Gloria) Hurler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Velma Buffard and two brothers, Daleton Treat and Lloyd ""Bucky"" Treat.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Thursday, 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Missionary Alliance Church, 217 E. Main St., Harrison Valley on Friday, 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Wills officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorial donations may be made to the Missionary Alliance Church. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
