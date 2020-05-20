SHARYL M. (DECKER) AUSTIN
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHARYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharyl M. Austin, 56, of Millerton, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 7, 1963 in Blossburg, a daughter of Morgan and Bertha (Carson) Decker. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 20 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved