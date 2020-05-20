Sharyl M. Austin, 56, of Millerton, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 7, 1963 in Blossburg, a daughter of Morgan and Bertha (Carson) Decker. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 20 to May 28, 2020.