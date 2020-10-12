1/
SHAWN MICHAEL DREZEK
1973 - 2020
Shawn Michael Drezek, 47, of West Pittston, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on Aug. 12, 1973 in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Ronnie Lee and Vivian (Everetts) Paylor. Shawn is survived by his mother; a son, Zane Drezek of Dallas, Pa. and a daughter, Willow Drezek of Dallas, Pa. He was preceded in death by his father. In honoring Shawn's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2020.
