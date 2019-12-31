|
Shirley A. Taft, 81, of Elkland passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Green Home, Wellsboro.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1938 in Blossburg, the daughter of the late Archie and Evelyn (Carmen) Moon. She was married to the late Daniel Taft who preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Shirley retired from Electri-Cord Manufacturing Co., Westfield, in 2002. She enjoyed music, dancing, walking and socializing
Shirley is survived by four daughters: Shelly (Kenny) Oberhaus of New Haven, Mo.; Sheila (Gary) Anderson of Fillmore, N.Y.; Crissie Morgan of New Haven, Mo.; and Mary Taft (Michael Moshier) of Elkland; a son, Randy Taft of Bellfonte; three brothers: Archie Moon, Jr. of Sabinsville; Larry Moon of Cowanesque; and James Moon of Westfield; a sister, Cora Flynn of Elkland; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Moon and two son-in-laws, William Burton and William Gigee.
Shirley's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements, and will hold a private memorial service at their convenience.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020