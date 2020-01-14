|
Shirley Kimball Allred, 84, of Warren, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., with her family by her side.
Shirley was born on Sept. 20, 1935, in Wellsboro, the daughter of late Carlson Kimball and Margaret (Starkweather) Wood.
She was a 1953 graduate of Charleston High School. After high school Shirley attended school in New York earning a N.Y. State Board of Hairdressers and Cosmetology certificate. She worked as a hairdresser in Rochester, N.Y. before earning a certificate from Texas State Board of Hairdressers and Cosmetology, Houston, Texas.
Shirley began working at GTE Sylvania, Warren plant in 1967. She later worked for the Warren County School District as a custodian before reentering the workforce at Osram Sylvania, with whom she retired in 2005 after 23 years. Shirley enjoyed traveling to visit family, playing cards, and bowling on various leagues and lanes. She was a member of the 600 Club and named the 2012 "Outstanding Senior Women's Bowler" by Pa. State Congress Women's Bowling Association. The last league she enjoyed was the Clarendon Coffee Club. When she wasn't bowling, she was cooking something up for church functions or organizing events for various clubs. She was a member of the Eagles Club and held various offices in the Red Hat Society-Purple Majesties chapter of Warren. She held the Queen position at her death. She was a member of the Cherry Grove Free Methodist church while residing in Cherry Grove for 10 years. She enjoyed membership and was baptized at The Harbor Church in Warren.
As an Active Hero for the American Red Cross she encouraged others to donate. As an advocate for the missing, she supported family and C.U.E. (Community United Effort) in the quest to educate families and search for missing persons. She gave to the Arbor Day Foundation, Wounded Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Affairs.
She is survived by four daughters, Janeane Shanahan (Paul) of Celeron , N.Y., Bobbi (Allred) Hoden of Warren, Dana (Allred) Kibbey of Warren, Anzietta DiPierro, Ashtabula, Ohio; son, Shawn DiPierro (Holly) of Lakeland Fla.; and eight grandchildren: and nine great-grandchildren. Dale Kimball (Drexan) of Wellsboro; stepbrothers Harry (Mary) Wood, Jerry (Ginny) Wood, and Bob (Kathy) Wood of Wellsboro.
In addition to her parents Carlson Kimball, Margaret (Starkweather) Wood, and stepfather, Merlyn Wood of Wellsboro, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Kimball of Lakeland, Fla., sister Sandra (Kimball) Gentron, Lakeland, Fla., and grandson Damien Mark Sharp, Warren.
Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Penna. Ave., E. Warren, PA 16365. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made to, Shirley Allred-Damien Sharp Endowment for the Missing: Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020