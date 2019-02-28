Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley Ann Gamber, 78, of East Point, died peacefully Feb. 24, 2019.

Born in Anneville, Dec. 8, 1940, Shirley was the daughter of John and Emma Round.

On Sept. 28, 1957 she married Stewart Gamber and they shared 45 wonderful years together before his passing in 2002.

Shirley was a very talented baker, always trying new recipes. She will be remembered for her famous chocolate covered cherries.

She enjoyed playing cards, reading, puzzles and playing "pickle ball." She was a member of the Arnot Sportsman's Club, the Liberty VFW and a former member of the Blossburg American Legion. Shirley participated in the Women in the Wild at Mt. Pisgah State Park and was active at the East Point United Methodist Church.

Shirley was always known as the CEO of the Gamber household and her family knew that "Mom was right and right she'll always be!"

Surviving are her children; Stewart Jr. (Mary), Steven (Christine), Shelly (Bill) Swabick, Scott (Deb), Sheila and Sandra. Siblings; Sheree, Candi and Wendy, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her cat Rico and dog Chip.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings; John II, Connie and Ronnie.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Shirley's memory to your local blood bank or the Liberty Volunteer Fire Company, c/o Mines Rd., Roaring Branch, Pa 17765.

Friends may call Friday, March 1, at 3 p.m. at the East Point United Methodist Church.

Pastors Mark Dodson and Thomas Harmic will officiate a service to celebrate Shirley's life.

Funeral Home Pepper Funeral Home

