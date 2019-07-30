|
Shirley B. Francis, 90, of Ulysses, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. A luncheon will follow in the church social room. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019