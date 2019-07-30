Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gold Church
2402 SR 49 W
Ulysses, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gold Church
2402 SR 49 W
Ulysses, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY B. FRANCIS

Send Flowers
SHIRLEY B. FRANCIS Obituary
Shirley B. Francis, 90, of Ulysses, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. A luncheon will follow in the church social room. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.