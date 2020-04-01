|
Shirley Maurer Cavagnaro, passed away on March 5 at the age of 96, in Norristown. Shirley will be remembered as a loving wife, a mother of nine children, a grandmother, and a strong believer in the Roman Catholic faith. Shirley was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Detroit, Mich. to June Purdon and Michael Maurer. She joined two older sisters, Rosemary (Masko) and Edith (Rhodes). Her father was a national handball champion and a pitching prospect for the Detroit Tigers. He died of tuberculosis six months before she was born. Her mother remarried John Hugh McDonald. The family grew to include two step-brothers, Donald and Hugh. Shirley attended Girls Catholic Central High School. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and fenced on the high school team. Later, she attended Marygrove College, also in Detroit. Upon graduation with a bachelor of science in chemistry, she worked as a laboratory technician in Battle Creek. On Feb. 7, 1948, Shirley married Nicholas J. Cavagnaro of Brooklyn, N.Y. They moved east to reside in Port Washington, N.Y. with their growing family. Shirley was a devoted mother and homemaker. She later remarked she had never been happier then when she was raising her nine children. Shirley was an active member of American Association of University of Women, a national grassroots organization whose focus is improving the lives of women and girls. Upon retirement Shirley and Nick moved to a 55-acre farm in Tioga where they built a private airstrip. Shirley worked for many years at Dunham's Department Store. She enjoyed painting watercolors and was a member of the Wellsboro Art Club. With the club she volunteered as a docent at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center. Shirley's life was one of giving, spirituality and humility. She had been an active member of St. Mary's in Tioga, Holy Child in Mansfield and St. Peter's in Wellsboro. Together with Nick she delivered for Meals on Wheels. Her recent years were spent in Wellsboro, as a resident of the Laurels. Shirley is predeceased by Nick, together for 70 years, and her four siblings. She is survived by her children; Christine Palmer, Nicholas Jr (Cathy), Michael (Heike), Marie, Monica (John), Gerry (Karen), Barbara (Bruce), Nancy, Kenneth (Gwen), and nine grandchildren. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the staff at the Laurels and most recently at Regina Nursing Center in Norristown - for their patience, kindness, and expert care. To leave a sympathy message please visit volpefh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 9, 2020