Shirley J. Bennett, 84, of Gaines, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Broad Acres, Wellsboro. Born Aug. 20, 1935, in Titusville, she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Taylor) Coyle. Shirley graduated from Saegertown High School. On Oct. 27, 1956, in Meadville, she married Melvin Bennett, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1976. Shirley was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Wellsboro School District as an Instructional Support Specialist.
Surviving are three sons, Kevin "KC" (Tina) Bennett, Gaines, William (Susan) Bennett, Wellsboro, and Timothy Bennett, Roseville; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Daniel) Crannell, Stauton, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was predeceased by a brother, James Coyle and a sister, Elizabeth McNutt.
Friends may call at the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton, on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020