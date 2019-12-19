Home

SHIRLEY M. (CARPENTER) HUTCHESON


1928 - 2019
SHIRLEY M. (CARPENTER) HUTCHESON Obituary
Shirley M. Hutcheson, 91, of Greensboro, N.C. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center of Johnston County in Benson, N.C.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, N.C. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Jamie Burkett officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, N.C.
Shirley was born on Feb. 9, 1928 in Little Marsh, to Charles Cornelius Carpenter, father, and Jessie Kathleen Angus, mother. Shirley graduated from Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, N.Y. She married Donald C. Hutcheson of Mansfield on Aug. 30, 1950. She was employed by Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro as a registered nurse. She played the organ and the piano and was very active in her church community. She also enjoyed music, writing poetry and she loved to read her Bible. Shirley was kind and generous to her family and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald C. Hutcheson; sisters, Meriam Gabrielson and Janice Mitcheltree and brothers, Neil Carpenter and Everett Carpenter.
Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Kathleen McFillin and husband John, Patti Gridley and husband Steven and Debra Rutt and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Rachael Gibson, Kimberly Hassler, Jonathon Gridley, Kristin Odom; and great-grandchildren, William, Andrew, Ava, Daniel, Sydney, Michael, Ryan, Anna, Lincoln and Carter. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia M. Brackley and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be given to .
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019
