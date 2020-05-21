Shirley M. (Zipp) Reith, 85, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side at Country Terrace in Wellsboro.
Born May 30, 1934 to Lawrence and Mabel (Bortz) Zipp in Allentown, Shirley married Paul F. Reith on Nov. 25, 1950. She worked for General Electric in Allentown, and later for Wal-Mart in Mansfield. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsboro.
Shirley is survived by her son, Donald (Sandra) Reith of Sun City Center, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kristin (John) Walker and children Marcus and Devin; Kerry (Todd) Davis; Kelly (Tim) Merrick and children Carson, Noah and Sawyer; Kendra Reith; Brian (Karen) Naylor and children Ethan and Brenda; and Richard (Melisa) Naylor and children Ryan and Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be a private family graveside service Friday, May 22, at Wellsboro Cemetery with Rev. Terry Mickey officiating. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Shirley's memory is encouraged to remember the Trinity Lutheran School, 53 West Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 21 to May 28, 2020.