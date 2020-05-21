SHIRLEY M. (ZIPP) REITH
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. (Zipp) Reith, 85, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side at Country Terrace in Wellsboro.
Born May 30, 1934 to Lawrence and Mabel (Bortz) Zipp in Allentown, Shirley married Paul F. Reith on Nov. 25, 1950. She worked for General Electric in Allentown, and later for Wal-Mart in Mansfield. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsboro.
Shirley is survived by her son, Donald (Sandra) Reith of Sun City Center, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kristin (John) Walker and children Marcus and Devin; Kerry (Todd) Davis; Kelly (Tim) Merrick and children Carson, Noah and Sawyer; Kendra Reith; Brian (Karen) Naylor and children Ethan and Brenda; and Richard (Melisa) Naylor and children Ryan and Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be a private family graveside service Friday, May 22, at Wellsboro Cemetery with Rev. Terry Mickey officiating. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Shirley's memory is encouraged to remember the Trinity Lutheran School, 53 West Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved