Shirley M. Yordy, 85, of Wellsboro, formerly of Stonington, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at The Laurel Assisted Living, Wellsboro.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1929 Plum Creek Road S4016, Sunbury, a memorial service will follow. Shirley's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020