Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church
1929 Plum Creek Rd S4016
Sunbury, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY YORDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY M. YORDY


1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY M. YORDY Obituary
Shirley M. Yordy, 85, of Wellsboro, formerly of Stonington, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at The Laurel Assisted Living, Wellsboro.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Miller's Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1929 Plum Creek Road S4016, Sunbury, a memorial service will follow. Shirley's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -