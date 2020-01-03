Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
SIDNEY DEAN "BUD" MORSE


1949 - 2019
Sidney "Bud" Dean Morse, 70, of Tioga, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his home. He was born on Feb. 16, 1949 in Corning, N.Y., a son of Burrell C. and Mabel (Thrall) Morse. Bud was a veteran and retired from the Marine Corps and the Navy. He was a member of the American Legion in South Corning and enjoyed gambling.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the Bath National Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
