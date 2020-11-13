Stanislawa (Sophie) Jozepha Andrascik of Pleasant Gap, formerly of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap.

Sophie was born on Nov. 8, 1924 in Warsaw, Poland and came to the United States as a war bride on Feb. 13, 1948.

Sophie was predeceased by her husband, Stephen. Sophie was also predeceased by her parents, Stanislaw and Antonina Starosta and her brothers, Bogdan and Mietek and sisters, Genowefa, Antonina, Janina, Yashia, and Christina. Three of her sisters (Antonina, Janina, and Yashia) were killed in WWII bombings in Poland.

Sophie is survived by two daughters, Marianne Gaddy and husband John of San Francisco, Calif. and Lenna Gill and husband Max of State College. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Anne Gill, David Gill and wife Beth, and Andrew Gill, and two great-grandchildren, Elena and Alex Gill.

Sophie met her husband, Stephen Andrascik, when he was stationed in Austria during WWII where Sophie was in a displaced person's camp. In true love story fashion, Steve reenlisted in the Army after the war to return to Austria to marry Sophie. They married on June 28, 1947 in Linz on Danube, Austria. Sophie and Steve settled in Wellsboro, where they lived for over 50 years. Sophie helped Steve successfully run his auto body repair shop for over 40 years. Sophie was proud of her Polish heritage but also proud to be an American. She became a naturalized citizen on May 25, 1956.

Sophie's family was a great source of pride for her. She relished time spent with them and was very proud of their accomplishments. Sophie was a life-long Christian whose faith guided her throughout her life. She was very social and enjoyed music and dancing and playing cards like pinochle and blackjack with friends and family. Sophie was known for her good cooking and hospitality. She generously shared her home cooking with family, friends, and neighbors. Sophie had a giving spirit and would give you her last dime or the shirt off her back if she thought you needed it.

The family wishes to thank all the staff and residents at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap and Grane Hospice Care for their compassion and care with Sophie.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

