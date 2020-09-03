Stanley "Stan" Dragovich, 79, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
He was born on May 23, 1941 in Johnstown, the son of the late Nicholas and Frances (Robinson) Dragovich.
Stan was the husband of Jean M. (Prechtl) Dragovich and was a guidance counselor for the Wellsboro Area School District for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and was a member of the Arnot Sportsmen's Club.
Stan is survived by his wife, Jean Dragovich of Wellsboro; two sons, Troy (Tracey) Dragovich of Lititz, and Todd (Darla) Dragovich of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Janet Dragovich of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Austin, Cole, Jacob, Cassie, Caden, Riley and Brinn; special friend, John Bonasera of Florida.
Friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.
A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Interment will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, www.carletonfh.com.