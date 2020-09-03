1/1
STANLEY "STAN" DRAGOVICH
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley "Stan" Dragovich, 79, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
He was born on May 23, 1941 in Johnstown, the son of the late Nicholas and Frances (Robinson) Dragovich.
Stan was the husband of Jean M. (Prechtl) Dragovich and was a guidance counselor for the Wellsboro Area School District for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and was a member of the Arnot Sportsmen's Club.
Stan is survived by his wife, Jean Dragovich of Wellsboro; two sons, Troy (Tracey) Dragovich of Lititz, and Todd (Darla) Dragovich of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Janet Dragovich of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Austin, Cole, Jacob, Cassie, Caden, Riley and Brinn; special friend, John Bonasera of Florida.
Friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.
A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Interment will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, www.carletonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved