Stanley "Mugsie" Robert Baker, 75, of Westfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at UPMC Soldiers and Sailors in Wellsboro. He was born June 18, 1945 in Corning, N.Y. to Floyd and Nellie (Vangordon) Baker.
Mugsie was an accomplished carpenter and worked building homes. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, deep sea fishing and hunting for ginseng. He panned and mined for gold, and enjoyed painting. He was an avid RV-er and travelled extensively. Stan was also a notorious storyteller and loved to make people wonder whether he was telling the truth.
Mugsie is survived by two sons, David Baker (Christine) of Rochester, N.Y. and Shawn Baker of Corning, N.Y.; two daughters, Yvonne Snyder of Westfield and Melissa Endrina (Tony) of Corning, N.Y.; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Hugh Knowels (Cardine) of Greenwood, N.Y. and a sister, Josephine Calvario of Elkland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Floyd Baker Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Washburn and Gail Oberther and a son-in-law, Jack Snyder.
His family has entrusted his arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, and will pay tribute to Stan's life with a memorial service at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with his family visit www.tusseymosher.com.