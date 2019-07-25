Home

STANLEY RONALD HECK

STANLEY RONALD HECK Obituary
Stanley Ronald Heck, 67, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. Stanley served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, July 27, from 3-4 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 4 p.m. with Pastor Becky Cuddeback officiating. The burial will be private. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 25 to July 31, 2019
