Stanley "Ed" Welfling, Jr., 63, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro. In keeping with Ed's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Ed, or to sign his electronic guestbook, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
