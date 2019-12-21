Home

Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
STARLEE (EVANS) DEMPSEY


1949 - 2019
STARLEE (EVANS) DEMPSEY Obituary
Starlee (Evans) Dempsey, 70, of Wellsboro, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1949 in Philadelphia, an adopted daughter of the late Harold K. and Mary K. (Allen) Evans.
Starlee was a local tax expert and Wellsboro H&R Block franchise owner for more than 25 years. She recently transitioned the business to her family establishing Dempsey & Associates in Wellsboro. Starlee loved her work and her customers, spending time with her many cats on Swede Hill, and visits and vacations with her family, or perhaps a day trip to the Casino.
She is survived by her partner, Clifford Tubbs of Westfield; two sons, George (Kathi) Dempsey, Jr. of Aurora, Colo., Jim (Debbie) Dempsey of Stonington, Conn.; daughter, Sheila (Jeff) Hawkins of Manassas, Va.; brother, Donald (Kathleen) Evans of Roseville; "adopted daughter," Lori Rotsell of Wellsboro; and eight grandchildren.
Friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Vane Gunn officiating. Interment will be in the Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Road, Tioga, PA 16946.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019
