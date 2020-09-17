1/
STELLA (ANDERSON) BRUGGER
1922 - 2020
Stella A. Brugger, 98, of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
Born Feb. 19, 1922 in Auburn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Olga (Anderson) Anderson. Stella married Arnold C. Brugger; he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1997. She was a school teacher for the Kimberton Farms School in Kimberton for 25 years.
Stella is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services will be held at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, N.Y. at their convenience.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
