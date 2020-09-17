Stella A. Brugger, 98, of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
Born Feb. 19, 1922 in Auburn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Olga (Anderson) Anderson. Stella married Arnold C. Brugger; he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1997. She was a school teacher for the Kimberton Farms School in Kimberton for 25 years.
Stella is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services will be held at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, N.Y. at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.