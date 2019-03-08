Stephen C. Weed, 60, a resident of the Green Home, Wellsboro, died March 6, 2019.
Born Jan. 21, 1959 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Dr. Charles E and R. Eleanor Bitner Weed.
Stephen was a 1977 graduate of Mansfield High School and had previously worked at Partners in Progress in Wellsboro.
He is survived by a sister, Brenda (David) Kohler, Middlebury Center; a brother, William D. Weed, Williamsport; three nieces, Danielle, Alexandria and Brooke
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: a Sister, Sonya L. Baker.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced when completed by the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tioga Co. MHMR or the 1st Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro, PA, 16901.
Online condolences @ www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019