Stephen Carl "Pete" Yeager (1946 - 2019)
  • "When we were growing up ,olPete was on the school bus as..."
    - lester kreger
Service Information
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA
16933
(570)-662-8888
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Obituary
Stephen ""Pete"" Carl Yeager, 72, of Liberty, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He was born Nov. 29, 1946 in Blossburg, a son of David and Virginia (Stradley) Yeager.
Pete was the husband of Linda (Nielson) Yeager.
He was employed with E & J Trucking for 14 years.
Pete was a U.S. Army veteran and also a member of the Arnot Sportsman Club and the Liberty V.F.W.
He enjoyed mowing his lawn.
Pete is survived by his wife Linda; sons, Robert (Judy) Pequignot of Danville, and Scott (Dusty) Yeager of Milton; daughter, Deedee (Dave) Rickard of Trout Run; step-daughter Jennifer (Joe) Dinan of Mansfield; brothers, Bill (Sonya) Yeager and Larry Yeager; sisters, Janet (Buddy) Forer, Lydia (Donnie) Reed, Donna Leadbetter; brother-in-law, Keith Pequignot; sisters-in-law, Margaret Wilson of Wellsboro, Diane (John) O'Grady of Chesapeake, Va., Deborah (Joe) Contratti of Shoreham, N.Y., Evelyn Ostheimer of Concord, N.C.; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia (Robert) Cox, Cindy Pequignot, Mary Yeager, and a brother, David Yeager.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St, Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019
