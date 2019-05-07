Stephen ""Pete"" Carl Yeager, 72, of Liberty, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He was born Nov. 29, 1946 in Blossburg, a son of David and Virginia (Stradley) Yeager.
Pete was the husband of Linda (Nielson) Yeager.
He was employed with E & J Trucking for 14 years.
Pete was a U.S. Army veteran and also a member of the Arnot Sportsman Club and the Liberty V.F.W.
He enjoyed mowing his lawn.
Pete is survived by his wife Linda; sons, Robert (Judy) Pequignot of Danville, and Scott (Dusty) Yeager of Milton; daughter, Deedee (Dave) Rickard of Trout Run; step-daughter Jennifer (Joe) Dinan of Mansfield; brothers, Bill (Sonya) Yeager and Larry Yeager; sisters, Janet (Buddy) Forer, Lydia (Donnie) Reed, Donna Leadbetter; brother-in-law, Keith Pequignot; sisters-in-law, Margaret Wilson of Wellsboro, Diane (John) O'Grady of Chesapeake, Va., Deborah (Joe) Contratti of Shoreham, N.Y., Evelyn Ostheimer of Concord, N.C.; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia (Robert) Cox, Cindy Pequignot, Mary Yeager, and a brother, David Yeager.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St, Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019