Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
STEPHEN G. DOAN


1945 - 2020
STEPHEN G. DOAN Obituary
Stephen G. Doan, 74, of Charlotteville, NY passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the A.O. Fox Hospital, Oneonta, NY. Born May 29, 1945 in Deerfield Twp., he was the son of the late Willard and Marjorie (Wood) Doan. Family will received friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, on Thursday, 12–2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020
