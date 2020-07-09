1/1
STEPHEN M. BUCHKO
Stephen M. Buchko, 72, of Duncannon, died at home on July 6, 2020. Steve was born in Wellsboro, the son of Thomas Michael Buchko and Carrie "Peg" (Hills) Buchko.
He graduated from Wellsboro High School. He was a veteran, serving in the US Army. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and the outdoors.
Surviving are his son, Thomas James Buchko of Johnstown; brother and sister-in-law James (Vicky) Buchko, Wellsboro; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Keith) Helms, Gastonia, N.C.; Kathleen (Donald) Evans, Mansfield; Joanne Hamm, Morgan City, La.; Debra Day (Del Schriner Jr.), Wellsboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Marlin Hamm, Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
