1/
STEPHEN M. "STEVE" DAVIS
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen M. "Steve" Davis, 63, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1957 in Wellsboro, a son of Stephen H. Davis and the late Sandra K. (Johnston) Kline.
He was married to Kathy L. (Marshall) Davis and was employed by Fisher Mining Company as a dragline operator.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve and loved fishing, hunting and singing. Many people will remember him by his beautiful voice.
Steve is survived by his father, Stephen H. (Cindy) Davis of Jersey Shore; stepfather, John Kline of Wellsboro; son, Stephen P. (J. Rickelle) Davis of Mifflinburg; daughter, Tasha Davis of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Carson Davis, Jayden Dumm, Lyric Dumm, Sailor Dumm and Gannon Saniga, all of Wellsboro; siblings, Kelly Kline of Arnot, Anne Davis of Wellsboro, Sandy (Todd) Plumley of Germania, Bobbi Knier of Wellsboro, Joey (Scott) Denniston of Butler, Angel Davis of Newark, Del., Jessica (Ryan) Wagner of Tamaqua, Roy Allen of Wellsboro; sisters-in-law, Teresa Marshall of Wellsboro, Cindy Toledo of Newport, N.C.; brother-in-law, Michael Marshall of Wellsboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Davis; brothers-in-law, Tony Knier and Paul Marshall.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved