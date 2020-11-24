Stephen M. "Steve" Davis, 63, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1957 in Wellsboro, a son of Stephen H. Davis and the late Sandra K. (Johnston) Kline.
He was married to Kathy L. (Marshall) Davis and was employed by Fisher Mining Company as a dragline operator.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve and loved fishing, hunting and singing. Many people will remember him by his beautiful voice.
Steve is survived by his father, Stephen H. (Cindy) Davis of Jersey Shore; stepfather, John Kline of Wellsboro; son, Stephen P. (J. Rickelle) Davis of Mifflinburg; daughter, Tasha Davis of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Carson Davis, Jayden Dumm, Lyric Dumm, Sailor Dumm and Gannon Saniga, all of Wellsboro; siblings, Kelly Kline of Arnot, Anne Davis of Wellsboro, Sandy (Todd) Plumley of Germania, Bobbi Knier of Wellsboro, Joey (Scott) Denniston of Butler, Angel Davis of Newark, Del., Jessica (Ryan) Wagner of Tamaqua, Roy Allen of Wellsboro; sisters-in-law, Teresa Marshall of Wellsboro, Cindy Toledo of Newport, N.C.; brother-in-law, Michael Marshall of Wellsboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Davis; brothers-in-law, Tony Knier and Paul Marshall.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com