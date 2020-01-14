|
|
Stephen Palmer Lathrop of Mechanicsburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, a valiant end to 72 years of a life well lived.
Born on Feb. 20, 1947, he was the son of the late Clyde Eugene and Mary Louise (Palmer) Lathrop. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Marie (Squier), daughter, Sarah E. Lathrop of Mechanicsburg; sons, Jeffery S. Lathrop and wife Lori of Akron, Ohio and John W. Lathrop and fiancée Jennifer Struble of Williamsburg, Va.; sister, Mary Susan (Lathrop) Merring and husband William of Hamlin, and granddaughters Brynne Alece Lathrop and Gabrielle Kathleen Lathrop of Akron, Ohio.
Born and raised in Montrose, he graduated from Montrose Area High School where he served as Senior class president and was a member of the Pa. state championship basketball team. Steve continued his education, earning a Bachelor of Arts from University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Science in Aquatic Biology from Cornell University. While at Cornell, he served on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee as a visiting ecology scholar and was instrumental in assisting Senators Warren Magnuson (D-WA) and Phil Hart (D-MI) to pass legislation called the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974. This legislation provided regulation to ensure that safe, uncontaminated, drinkable water flowed directly from the tap. Stephen was then hired by the US Department of Environmental Protection to implement the Safe Drinking Water Act in the New England States and he continued following its implementation for the next 10 years.
Following an unexpected basketball injury, Stephen was diagnosed with a genetic condition called Polycystic Kidney Disease. After significant research, a decision was made in conjunction with his wife, Sharon, to consider a career change. Following in his father's small business footsteps (Clyde Lathrop co-owned the Montrose Tractor Sales) Steve and family opened a True Value Hardware/Blue Seal Feed Store in Mansfield in 1984. After many years of a successful career in business and because of the need of a kidney transplant, Steve closed the Farm and Garden. Due to his prior experience with the federal government, he accepted a position with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. His responsibilities included monitoring streams and water sheds, assisting in the implementation of safe drinking water standards until his retirement in 2012.
A kind and gentle man, Steve was blessed with a bright mind, an entrepreneurial spirit and an attention to detail - qualities that have been notably passed to his three children. He also strongly influenced his entire family in his unwavering support for the Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots!
Through all the ups and downs of life he was faithful to the things that mattered; devoted to his wife and family, and committed to his faith in God who buttressed his life. He often said how thankful he was for his faith and family, and how thankful he was that despite all the physical struggles he was experiencing, he wasn't afraid to die. He knew he was going to spend eternity in heaven with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. We will miss him.
Honoring his desires, a service for family and friends will be held at the Montrose United Methodist Church, 90 Church St., Montrose, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Internment at the Montrose Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service and celebration of Steve's life will be held in Mechanicsburg at West Shore Evangelical Church, 1345 Williams Grove Church, Mechanicsburg at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Former Pastor and friend Keith Greer will be officiating. Details may be found on Steve's Caringbridge page, wwwcaringbridge.org (Steve Lathrop) or danielreganfuneralhome.com. Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020