Stephen Piatt McEuen, 71, of Mansfield, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.
Steve was the husband of Susan Laib. He was born on April 26, 1948, in Santa Fe, N.M., the third son of Richard and Gilberta (Piatt) McEuen.
Steve was an emeritus professor at Mansfield University, having taught trombone/low brass in the Music Dept. for 36 years. Over the years, he enjoyed performing with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, Williamsport Symphony, occasional tenor tuba performances with the Binghamton Symphony, and of course, the Almost World Famous Wellsboro Town Band and Spare Parts Dixieland Band. Steve was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Elmira, N.Y. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Vietnam Era.
Steve is survived by his wife, Susan Laib; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Matt and Jill McEuen of St. Louis, Mo., Brian McEuen, also of St.Louis, Mo., Davey McEuen of Mansfield; and a brother, Mike McEuen, of Albuquerque, N.M. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard "Dick" McEuen.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019