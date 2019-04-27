Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN A. WILSON. View Sign Service Information Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 (570)-724-4637 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on April 1, 1953, in Wellsboro, a son of the late Naaman and Carolyn (Snell) Wilson.

Steven was employed as a ribbon machine operator and retired from the former Corning Glass Works/Osram Sylvania glass plant in Wellsboro, after over 35 years of service. He had a life membership with the NRA, was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved to read. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, mowing grass, or simply camping with his life partner, Joy, and his beloved Silky Terrier, Sara. He took great pride in maintaining his family farm, from the complex machinery to the pristine landscape. Steven will be dearly missed by family and friends for his extremely kind-hearted nature and willingness to lend a hand whenever needed.

Left to cherish his memory are his life partner, Joy Hoke, of Wellsboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven C. and Martha Wilson, of Osceola, and Billy J. and Barbara Wilson, of Missouri; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Steven, Joshua, Aaron, Haley and Jade; three great grandchildren, Ben, Mackenzie, Ryan and two more on the way; three brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Arvilla Wilson, of Phelps, N.Y., Mike D. and Doris R. Wilson, of Wellsboro, and Ernest N. and Carol Wilson, of East Maine, N.Y.; one sister, Jeanette Haddix, of Montoursville; several nieces, nephews & cousins; and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Naaman and Carolyn, Steven was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel D. Wilson, in 1966.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Steven's name to the local group or organization of the donor's choice.

Steven Alan Wilson, 66, of Wellsboro, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center of Danville, with his life partner of nearly 30 years, Dorothy "Joy" Hoke, by his side.

