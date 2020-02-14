Home

Steven Eugene Mascho Sr.

Steven Eugene Mascho Sr. Obituary
Steven Eugene Mascho Sr., 72, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dareld Mascho, and a brother, Gene Mascho.
Surviving are his wife Patricia Ann Bailey; his mother, Audrey Tuttle Potter; daughter, Dawn Watts and husband, Joe Watts; sons, Steve Mascho Jr. and his girlfriend, Jessica Crowder and Sean Noel and wife, Jordan Noel; a brother, Brian Potter; grandchildren, Chris McCuller and wife, Maegan, Joshua Spann, Paul Spann, Daniel Spann, Andrew Spann and Steven C. Mascho; great-grandchildren, Aria Rose Spann and Ambellina Coral McCuller; several other family members and friends.
The family will not be having any services per Steven's wishes.
Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
