Steven Eugene Mascho Sr., 72, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dareld Mascho, and a brother, Gene Mascho.
Surviving are his wife Patricia Ann Bailey; his mother, Audrey Tuttle Potter; daughter, Dawn Watts and husband, Joe Watts; sons, Steve Mascho Jr. and his girlfriend, Jessica Crowder and Sean Noel and wife, Jordan Noel; a brother, Brian Potter; grandchildren, Chris McCuller and wife, Maegan, Joshua Spann, Paul Spann, Daniel Spann, Andrew Spann and Steven C. Mascho; great-grandchildren, Aria Rose Spann and Ambellina Coral McCuller; several other family members and friends.
The family will not be having any services per Steven's wishes.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020