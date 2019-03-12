Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Heinrich. View Sign



He was born Feb. 17, 1954 in Wellsboro, a son of Donald and Anne (Moyer) Heinrich.

Steven was the husband of Ruby Heinrich with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.

He was employed with Kemper Insurance as an IT Tech out of the Moosic and Syracuse offices and a former employee of Five Star Equipment as a diesel mechanic in Dunmore.

He graduated from Mansfield High School and Washington Jefferson University in Washington, Pa.

Steven enjoyed hunting, reading, basketball, old movies, SciFi, and playing Euchre.

He is survived by his wife Ruby; two daughters, Chelsi Louise Heinrich, Chelsea Lynn Clark; a sister, Jacklyn Peele; a brother, Stanley (Ronda) Heinrich; two sisters-in-law, Teddy (John) Lancaster, Phyllis (Jack) Dawson; father-in-law, Theodore Allerding; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Phyllis Allerding.

Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, March 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Michelle Somerville officiating.

