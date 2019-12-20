Home

SUE ANN (SHERMAN) CUNNINGHAM


1945 - 2019
SUE ANN (SHERMAN) CUNNINGHAM Obituary
Sue Ann (Sherman) Cunningham, 74, of Montoursville, formerly of Wellsboro, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She was born on May 19, 1945 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Hobart R. and Lucille (Jones) Sherman.
Sue is survived by a son, Steven (Fabienne) Cunningham of Anchorage, Ark.; two daughters, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Moss of Palmer, Ark., Rebecca Gee of Montoursville; sister, Nancy (Larry) Sherman of Clemmons, N.C.; sister-in-law, Kathryn Sherman of Middletown; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Harry H. Sherman.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jane Montague officiating. Interment will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019
