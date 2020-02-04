|
Susan (Campbell) Hoover, 73, wife of Alan Hoover, of Canton, passed away, peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family.
A gathering of Sue's family and friends to celebrate her life will be held 11-1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook, Dr., Canton. A private burial will be held in the East Canton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A full obituary and memories may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020