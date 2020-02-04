Home

SUSAN (CAMPBELL) HOOVER

SUSAN (CAMPBELL) HOOVER Obituary
Susan (Campbell) Hoover, 73, wife of Alan Hoover, of Canton, passed away, peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family.
A gathering of Sue's family and friends to celebrate her life will be held 11-1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook, Dr., Canton.  A private burial will be held in the East Canton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A full obituary and memories may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020
