Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
More Obituaries for SUSAN JOHNSON
SUSAN MARIE JOHNSON


1947 - 2019
SUSAN MARIE JOHNSON Obituary
Susan Marie Johnson, 72, of Mansfield, formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
She was born on July 2, 1947 in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of Arthur and Shirley (McConnell) Johnson. Susan worked as a registered nurse at the University of Virginia Hospital. She enjoyed antiques, reading and cross stitching.
Susan is survived by her brothers, Scott (Vicki) Johnson of Mansfield, Stuart Johnson of Maryland, and Stacey Johnson of Mansfield; and a sister, Sarah (Jerry) Valimont of Mainesburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Steven Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019
