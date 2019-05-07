Susan (Bachman) O'Donnell, 75, of Covington, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born Jan. 15, 1944, the daughter of Robert and Clare Bachman.
Susan was the wife of John O'Donnell. She had been employed by Philadelphia Electric as a customer service representative. She was a member of the Mansfield Garden Club and the Master Gardeners Program.
Susan is survived by her husband, John; two step-daughters, Diane O'Donnell of Covington, and Kathleen Delvechio of N.J.; a grandson, Sean O'Donnell; two brothers, Robert (Maggie) Bachman of Pennsylvania, and Richard (Sharon) Bachman of N.C.. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, May 14, from 4-6 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019