Susan W. DeSanto, 73, of Williamsport, passed away at The Gatehouse on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Sue was born in Elmira, N.Y., on Dec. 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Foster O. and Betty L. (Ingersoll) West.
She was a graduate of Wellsboro High School and Mansfield State College, now Mansfield University.
Sue taught French and English. She started her teaching career in Millville in 1969 and from 1969 until her retirement, she taught in the East Lycoming School District.
She was an active member of the former Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Sue enjoyed gardening, but her greatest joy was family, especially her granddaughters. She never missed any of their events, particularly their ball games.
She and her husband, Michael R. DeSanto, celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (George) Holtzapple, of South Williamsport; granddaughters, Hailey and Emily; brothers, F. Craig (Linda) West, James (Diane) West, and sister, Cynthia (Greg) Carr, all of Wellsboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, a sister, Jacqueline West, preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating, followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020