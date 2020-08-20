Sylvia J. (Gerow) Gentner, 67, of Altoona, passed away Sunday Aug. 16, 2020 in her home surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born July 31, 1953, Sylvia grew up in the Wellsboro area. She had worked as the office manager for the Stevens Mortuary, Inc. in Altoona. She was an avid reader, loved to travel (especially with her grandchildren), enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and loved to watch movies. Her focus was on her family and family values.
Sylvia is survived by her parents, Lillian Gastrock of Wellsboro and William (Ginger) Gastrock of Wellsboro; daughters, Angela (John) Boyles of Mansfield, Beth (Tyson) Herman of Altoona, and Shawna (Rob) Parrotte of Danville; daughters of the heart, Heidi (Matthew) Blake, Chrissie (Rex) Strayer, and Julie (Richard) Bare; siblings, Diana (Dean) French of Wellsboro, Janet (Harry) Smith of Keeneyville, Violet (Randy) Ralph of Mainesburg, William (Ellen) Gastrock, Jr. of North East, and Karen (Richard) Gamlen of Zephyrhills, Fla.; grandchildren, Megan, KaiLeigh, Taylor, Jacob, Gabriel, Justin, Braelyn, Caedyn, Daelyn, Aedlyn, R.J., Justin, Joshua, Ethan, Zachary, Cameron, and Harlie, and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Sylvia's life 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20, at West Branch Cemetery. Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home with local arrangements. To share a condolence or memory, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.