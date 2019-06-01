Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Philomena and James P. Pompe, and her son, Michael Horan.

Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, John R. Hemmer.

She is also survived by her children, Stephen Horan, Sr. (Jennifer), Kelly Horan, Scott Horan (Jamie), Robert Gallo and Tammy Cornell (Bryan). Sylvia will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen, Jr., Brian, Kristen, Jessica (Edward), Daniel, Justin, Mason, Scott, Emily, Abigail, Sophia and Wyatt.

She will also be missed by her sister, Mary (Jack) and her beloved nieces, nephews, family and loving friends. Sylvia was adored by her loving pets, Kova, Lucky and Dusty.

Sylvia was a wonderful soul, who loved to be artistic; to garden, to watch birds from her front porch and spent years fishing and hunting.

Sylvia had an infectious laugh and loved nothing more than being with her family.

She was admired for her tenacity and her fearless spirit. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, and dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all of these whose lives she has touched.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 1 to June 8, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.