Tanner Isaiah Kolb, age 21, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in South Carolina. He was born on Dec. 17, 1998 in Williamsport, a son of Adam and Lucia (Fontanez) Kolb. Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Harvest Family Fellowship, 28 Shaffer Hill Road, Liberty. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com