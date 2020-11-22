1/
TANNER ISAIAH KOLB
1998 - 2020
Tanner Isaiah Kolb, age 21, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in South Carolina. He was born on Dec. 17, 1998 in Williamsport, a son of Adam and Lucia (Fontanez) Kolb. Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Harvest Family Fellowship, 28 Shaffer Hill Road, Liberty. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
