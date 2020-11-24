1/
Teddy E. "Ted" Dickerson, 84, of Ulysses, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Wellsville Manor Care Center, Wellsville, N.Y. as a result of Covid 19. Born May 31, 1936, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Ted and Georgia "Jerry" Holyfield Dickerson. An informal gathering, announced by Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, will be held in Spring 2021, following his long expressed wishes. Memorials may be made to LEEK Hunting & Mountain Preserve at www.leekpreserve.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

