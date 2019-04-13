Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESA ANN (PATT) KENNEDY. View Sign



She was born on May 2, 1931 in Newberry, a daughter of Joseph and Clara (Fermenick) Patt. Teresa was the wife of the late Ralph M. Kennedy who died on Feb. 16, 2009. She loved her family and was an amazing grandmother.

Teresa is survived by four sons, David R. (Kathy A.) Kennedy of Wellsboro, Timothy M. (Amy G.) Kennedy of Columbus, Ohio, Philip P. Kennedy of Warriors Mark, Francis J. (Natalie C.) Kennedy of Wellsboro; two daughters, Ellen M. (James A.) Gillagan of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy J. (Robert E.) Lange of Flat Rock, N.C. grandchildren, Matthew Kennedy, Adrienne (Michael) Gilbert, Jillian, David, Anna, Mark, Christine, Joshua and Faith Kennedy, Kathleen Gilligan, John Martin and Teresa Lange; brothers Paul (Marian) Patt and Marty (Naomi) Patt, all of Wellsboro.

Teresa was preceded in death by sisters Patsy (Lewis) Bowers, Catherine (Robert) Miller, Mary (Robert) Cleveland, Josephine Patt; brothers, Ted (Mary Ann) Patt, Geroge (Betty) Patt and an infant daughter Ann Kennedy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro, on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Kennedyville Cemetery, Shippen Twp., Wellsboro. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kennedy Cemetery Association, c/o Scott Gitchell, 842 Gas Company Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Services are under the directions of the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.

