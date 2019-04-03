Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was born April 4, 1930, in Tioga, the daughter of William and Dora Downs Hunt.

Teresa retired from Corning Glass Works after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church. Teresa loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved having her hands in the dirt and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. She and her flower gardens were once featured in the Elmira Star Gazette. She also enjoyed crafts, which included crocheting Barbie doll clothes for children and grandchildren, ceramics and painting signs for the yard.

Teresa is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sharon Cummings of Mansfield, Vanessa and Charley Caswell of Mansfield; two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Lin Mattison of Tioga, Michael and Peggy Mattison of Mansfield; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Lauretta, sisters, Mary, Maggie, Agnes Shellman, Madeline Mann, and brothers, John, William, and Ralph Hunt.

Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St., Mansfield, Wednesday 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Child Catholic Church with Fr. Bryan Wright, Celebrant. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA.

